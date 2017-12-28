Soccer: New players can boost struggling Swansea, says Britton

(Reuters) - Swansea City need to recruit players in the January transfer window to provide a much-needed boost to both morale and performance at the Premier League’s bottom side, caretaker manager Leon Britton has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Swansea City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2017 Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Swansea’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday marked their ninth defeat in 12 games, leaving the Welsh side five points adrift of safety, having won just three of 20 matches so far.

The Swans escaped relegation last season after recruiting Martin Olsson, Tom Carroll, Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew in January and Britton is hopeful that a raft of new signings would have a similar impact this time around.

”We have January coming up,“ Britton told the club’s website. (www.swanseacity.com) ”I am sure there will be some fresh faces coming in and we need that.

”Last January, the club brought some players in who gave us a big boost in the second half of last season, and doing something similar will be important this year.

“We have to try to lift the place by bringing some fresh faces into the squad.”

Britton, who took charge after Paul Clement’s sacking earlier this month, also urged his underperforming squad to do all they could to get positive results.

“We want some new faces, but it’s also down to the players we have now to get us out of it,” the 35-year-old added. “The majority of them were here last year when we managed to survive and we now have to do the same again.”

Swansea will be looking to end a four-game winless streak when they travel to 10th-placed Watford on Saturday.