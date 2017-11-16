Swansea's Britton hopeful of Burnley return

(Reuters) - Swansea City’s newly-appointed player-assistant coach Leon Britton is confident that he will be fit to face Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League game, the 35-year-old midfielder has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Leicester City - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - October 21, 2017 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action with Swansea City's Martin Olsson and Leon Britton REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Britton missed Swansea’s last league game, a home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion that dropped the Welsh side into the relegation zone, due to a groin injury but has returned to full training this week.

“I am feeling fine now. I trained a couple of times last week,” Britton told the club’s website. (www.swanseacity.com)

“It still wasn’t quite right so I had an injection at the end of last week which has settled things down. All being well, I will be available for selection against Burnley.”

Swansea’s newly-appointed captain Angel Rangel (groin), Martin Olsson (hamstring), Renato Sanches (thigh) and Wilfried Bony (hamstring) are also expected to return from their respective injuries for the trip to Turf Moor.