February 10, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-Late Ki strike gives Swansea crucial win over Burnley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Swansea beat Burnley 1-0 to extend unbeaten run to five games

* Ki broke the deadlock with a low effort in the 82nd minute

* Both teams failed to record a shot on target in the first half

* Lukasz Fabianski saved a fierce shot from Burnley’s Gudmundsson

* Andre Ayew made his second debut for Swansea as a substitute

* Swansea visit Brighton next, Burnley host Southampton

Feb 10 (Reuters) - SWANSEA CITY 1 BURNLEY 0

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swansea City edged further away from the Premier League relegation zone as Ki Sung-yueng scored a late goal to beat Burnley 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea enjoyed more than two-thirds of possession but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

It changed after the interval when visitors Burnley threatened to score with a stinging half-volley from winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson but he was denied with a stunning fingertip save by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal introduced January signing Andre Ayew to boost to the attacking line and was rewarded with a string of chances before Ki’s drilled effort from the edge of the area clinched victory with less than 10 minutes left.

The victory moved Swansea up to 15th in the table, two points clear of the bottom three, and extended their unbeaten run to five matches. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

