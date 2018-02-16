Soccer: Swansea's Sanches could return in March, says Carvalhal

(Reuters) - Swansea City’s on-loan midfielder Renato Sanches is expected to return from a hamstring injury in March, the Premier League club’s manager Carlos Carvalhal has said.

Sanches, who joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Germany’s Bayern Munich, sustained the injury in January’s FA Cup draw with Notts County and Carvalhal has alleviated concerns of a long-term absence for the 27-year-old.

”He is progressing,“ Carvalhal told the club’s website. (www.swanseacity.com) ”In the beginning they said it could be long-term, but I believe he will come back next month.

“That’s my feeling. I think he will be back sooner than we expect.”

The Portugal international has failed to impose himself at the Welsh club as multiple injury setbacks have limited him to just 12 league appearances.

Captain Angel Rangel (groin) and striker Wilfried Bony (knee) are also sidelined for Swansea, who are 16th in the league, while midfielder Leon Britton faces a race to be fit for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday.