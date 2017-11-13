FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bony, Sanches set for Swansea return
November 13, 2017 / 4:13 AM / in a day

Bony, Sanches set for Swansea return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Premier League strugglers Swansea City have been handed a boost with striker Wilfried Bony and on-loan midfielder Renato Sanches expected to be fit for Saturday’s game against Burnley, manager Paul Clement has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Leicester City - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - October 21, 2017 Swansea City’s Wilfried Bony watches from the stands REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Second bottom with eight points from 11 games, Swansea have scored only seven league goals all season and are in desperate need of some firepower up front.

“Both Wilfried and Renato will be available for selection for Burnley,” Clement told the club’s website.(www.swanseacity.com)

“It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad.”

Bony, 28, last played in Swansea’s defeat by West Ham United in September when he sustained a hamstring injury, while 20-year-old Sanches has missed the club’s last three games due to a thigh problem.

Midfielder Leon Britton and defender Angel Rangel are also expected to return for the trip to Burnley.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

