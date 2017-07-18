Swansea sign defender Harries from Coventry

(Reuters) - Swansea City have signed 20-year-old defender Cian Harries from Coventry City on a three-year deal subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The under-20 Wales international is a product of Coventry's youth academy and played 16 games for the senior side last season as the club were relegated to League Two, the fourth tier of English football.

"I am delighted to be here," Harries told Swansea's website.

"My aim in the long term is to play in the Premier League. If I am lucky enough and good enough for the manager to trust me at some stage in the future, that would be a dream come true.

"But I am going into the development squad and that's good. I feel it will give me a chance to work on the areas where I need to improve."

Harries also played in the League Trophy final at Wembley last season as Coventry beat Oxford United.