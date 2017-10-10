FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swansea handed Dyer boost ahead of Huddersfield clash
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 10, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 7 days

Swansea handed Dyer boost ahead of Huddersfield clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City celebrate winning Premier League title - Leicester - 3/5/16 Leicester's Nathan Dyer after training Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is fit and available for Saturday’s Premier League home fixture against Huddersfield Town after eight months on the sidelines, his manager Paul Clement has said.

Dyer ruptured his Achilles against Leicester City on Feb. 12 but has recently played twice for the under-23 side and is back in full training with the senior team.

“Nathan is available for selection now,” Clement told the club website. (www.swanseacity.com) “It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action.”

Victory in their first top-flight encounter with promoted Huddersfield, who are 11th, could potentially lift Swansea out of the relegation zone.

Clement’s side are currently third-bottom in the 20-team table on five points, after one win in seven games.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.