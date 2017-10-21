FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Caretaker Appleton leads Leicester to 2-1 win over Swansea
#Soccer News
October 21, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in 4 days

Soccer-Caretaker Appleton leads Leicester to 2-1 win over Swansea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Leicester City beat Swansea City 2-1

* Federico Fernandez own goal put Leicester ahead

* Shinji Okazaki scored from a quick counter-attack

* Alfie Mawson pulled a goal back for Swansea

* Swansea travel to Arsenal next, Leicester host Everton

Oct 21 (Reuters) - SWANSEA CITY 1 LEICESTER CITY 2

A Federico Fernandez own goal and a second-half strike by Shinji Okazaki gave Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton a much-needed 2-1 win away to Swansea City in his first game in charge, lifting the Foxes out of the bottom three in the process.

Taking the reins after the sacking of Craig Shakespeare earlier in the week, Appleton saw Fernandez head the ball into his own net to give Leicester the lead after 25 minutes. Okazaki doubled the advantage just after the break, firing home to finish a quick counter-attack.

Defender Alfie Mawson pulled one back for Swansea, hooking the ball home following a corner for his first goal of the season and prompting Swansea to pour forward looking for an equaliser.

In doing so they left huge gaps at the back, and Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez both could have scored. Leicester hung on for the win that sent them out of the relegation zone and up to 13th place in the table on nine points after nine games. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
