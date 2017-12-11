Swansea bank on rejuvenated Bony against Man City

(Reuters) - Swansea City manager Paul Clement is counting on a rejuvenated Wilfried Bony to get the Premier League’s second-bottom side a much-needed point when leaders Manchester City come calling on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - December 9, 2017 Swansea City manager Paul Clement talks to Martin Olsson and Kyle Naughton during a break in play Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The Ivory Coast striker moved to Manchester City from the Welsh club in 2015, but returned at the start of the season and is finally showing signs of rediscovering his touch in front of goal.

After spending most of his City career on the bench, Bony has struggled for form, but scored his first of the season in a 2-1 loss at Stoke City before getting the winner against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

“I think he feels he is at a part of his career where he did so well here and went there and did not get to the level he wanted. He has a point to prove to lots of people,” Clement told a news conference on Monday.

“Step by step he is getting fitter and sharper and the goals are starting to come, a fantastic finish at Stoke, a top-class goal, and what a big moment on Saturday. With the pressure on us, it was absolutely clinical.”

Even with Bony firing again, Clement knows his team are unlikely to beat City, who are 11 points clear at the top.

“We are the underdogs, no question, but plenty of teams in the past have been in that role in the past and got a result. We will make it as hard as we can,” Clement added.

”We are playing the best team in the league at this point, they can win in different ways at different places. They can grind out wins. At Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton, they dug in and got late winning goals.

Victory over West Brom snapped a seven-game winless run in the league for Swansea while City’s victory over Manchester United on Sunday made them the first team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight games in the same season.