Soccer-Man City roll over Swansea for 15th straight league win

* No let up from Man City with a brilliant 4-0 win at Swansea

* Pep Guardiola’s men made it a record 15 league wins in a row

* David Silva put City ahead after 27 minutes

* Kevin De Bruyne added the second from a free kick in the 34th

* Silva added a dazzling third soon after the break

* Sergio Aguero notched a fourth five minutes from fulltime

* Swansea visit Everton next, Man City host Tottenham

SWANSEA CITY 0 MANCHESTER CITY 4

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their irresistible Premier League charge, offering no let-up in their all-conquering season with a record 15th successive league win as they outclassed struggling Swansea City 4-0 on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side, fresh from defeating their closest chasers Manchester United on Sunday, were at their dazzling best against the league’s bottom club, easing to victory with David Silva’s double and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

Swansea, who remain rooted to the foot of the table, offered a brief illusion of being in the contest but it was over once Silva had flicked the visitors ahead superbly after 27 minutes and De Bruyne netted from a free kick in the 34th.

As City eased towards a 25th Premier League match unbeaten, Silva could have had a hat-trick, missing an easy chance before linking superbly with Raheem Sterling in the 52nd minute, and Aguero finished the rout five minutes from fulltime. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)