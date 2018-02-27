FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Swansea's Montero back on loan at old club Emelec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swansea City have confirmed the departure of winger Jefferson Montero on a sub-loan to his former Ecuadorian club Emelec for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old originally moved to Spanish side Getafe in September on loan but has managed just a handful of appearances.

He remains on Getafe’s books for the rest of the season, according to Swansea’s website.

Montero has made 72 appearances for Swansea since joining them from Emelec in 2014. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

