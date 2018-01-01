Swansea's Naughton banned for three games over stamping incident

(Reuters) - Swansea defender Kyle Naughton will be suspended for his team’s next three games after a review of a stamping incident in their 2-1 Premier League win over Watford on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Swansea City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 30, 2017 Swansea City's Kyle Naughton celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Television images showed Naughton appearing to tread on Watford forward Stefano Okaka’s leg and he was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after the game at Vicarage Road.

Swansea said Naughton had accepted the ban and will miss league games against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well as next weekend’s FA Cup third round clash away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Welsh club are bottom of the league with 16 points from 21 games and picked up their first win in five games in new manager Carlos Carvalhal’s debut on Saturday.