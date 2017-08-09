FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Rangel wants Swansea to carry momentum from last season
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 5 days ago

Rangel wants Swansea to carry momentum from last season

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Burnley - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 4/3/17 Swansea City's Angel Rangel on the substitute bench Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Swansea City must build on their strong finish to the last Premier League campaign when they kick off their new season with a trip to Southampton on Saturday, defender Angel Rangel has said.

Paul Clement's side claimed 29 points in the second half of last season, a club record in the Premier League era, to avoid relegation and secure a 15th place finish in May.

"We hope to carry on that momentum from the end of last season," Rangel told the club website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"That was a point we made at the end of last season and again at the start of pre-season."

"Hopefully we can get a few points on the board in the first few games of this season...Because if you do that, it makes things easier as you go on."

The Welsh side wrapped up last season with three consecutive league victories over West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland and Everton.

Since then, Clement has strengthened his squad during the close-season transfer window after adding midfielder Roque Mesa, goalkeeper Erwin Mulder and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham.

Following their weekend's trip to St Mary's, Swansea host Manchester United on Aug. 19.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

