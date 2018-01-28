Soccer: Swansea to assess Sanches fitness ahead of Arsenal clash

(Reuters) - Swansea City will assess Renato Sanches’ fitness before Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Notts County, manager Carlos Carvalhal said.

The Portugal international was taken off after 32 minutes of the fourth round clash on Saturday after he pulled up injured in a Swansea counter-attack. Sanches, 20, suffered the same injury in the goalless third-round draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“He will be assessed after 48 hours,” Carvalhal told the club’s website (www.swanseacity.com). “Then we will know exactly what the problem is with him.”

Sanches, who joined the Welsh club on loan from German side Bayern Munich in the close season, has struggled for form and fitness this season, making 12 league appearances and four more starts in domestic cup competitions.

Swansea are bottom of the league table with 20 points after five wins, five draws and 14 defeats while Arsenal are sixth.