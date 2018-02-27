FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Soccer News
February 27, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Swansea scrape past Wednesday into Cup quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swansea City reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday as second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer settled an attritional fifth round replay.

Swansea, who face a last-eight tie against either Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale, who play at Wembley on Wednesday, had been lifeless in front of a sparse crowd at the Liberty Stadium until Ayew tapped home a rebound from close range in the 55th minute.

Dyer then settled the contest against his manager Carlos Carvalhal’s former club with 10 minutes remaining, slipping the ball through keeper Cameron Dawson’s legs after being played in by Tammy Abraham.

Swansea, battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, were poor in the first half and would have fallen behind if it were not for two smart saves in quick succession by Kristoffer Nordfeldt from Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.