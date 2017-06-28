FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defender Tabanou leaves Swansea by mutual consent
#Sports News
June 28, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

Defender Tabanou leaves Swansea by mutual consent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea have parted company with full back Franck Tabanou after reaching an agreement to end the remaining one year of the 28-year-old's contract at the Liberty Stadium.

"The club and Tabanou reached a 'compromise agreement' to end the remaining one year of his contract in order to help the 28-year-old find a new club," Swansea said in a statement.

Tabanou failed to make an impact for the Welsh side, making only three appearance since arriving from Ligue 1 club St Etienne in June 2015.

The former France under-21 international returned to his former club on loan last year before heading out again on a season-long spell in Spain with Granada.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

