Soccer-Llorente punishes old club as Spurs win at Swansea

* Tottenham beat bottom club Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium

* Kane started on the bench for Spurs after illness

* His stand-in Llorente headed the visitors in front on 12 minutes

* But the former Swan’s goal was shown to be clearly offside

* Swansea second-half pressure saw Vertonghen hit his own post

* Alli sealed the win in the 89th minute from Kane’s assist

* Swansea at Newcastle next, Tottenham host West Ham

SWANSEA CITY 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur could afford to start Harry Kane on the bench and watch his replacement Fernando Llorente spearhead their hard-earned 2-0 win at bottom club Swansea City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Former Swansea man Llorente, enjoying a rare start as Kane recovered from a heavy cold, headed Spurs in front after 12 minutes, although he was clearly offside when meeting Christian Eriksen’s free kick.

In incessant driving rain at the Liberty Stadium, Spurs looked largely in control until after the break when Jordan Ayew went close and Jan Vertonghen inadvertently deflected a Swansea attack against his own post.

Yet Kane, brought on for the final 20 minutes, calmed nerves as he superbly set up an 89th-minute goal for Dele Alli that sealed the victory that lifted Spurs fifth in the table, above their local rivals Arsenal. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)