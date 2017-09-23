Late Richarlison strike leads Watford to victory over Swansea

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Watford - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - September 23, 2017 Watford's Richarlison in action with Swansea City's Kyle Naughton Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Brazilian striker Richarlison grabbed a late winner as Watford beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday for their third successive away league victory this season.

Watford, who were looking to bounce back from a 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City last weekend, piled on the pressure in the first half and it paid off as striker Andre Gray opened the scoring with a close-range finish in the 13th minute after Swansea’s defence failed to deal with Andre Carillo’s cross.

“We started well and that’s some of the best football we’ve played. We seemed to lose our way a bit but managed to get back in it,” Gray said in a post-match interview.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Watford - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - September 23, 2017 Watford's Richarlison goes past Swansea City's Alfie Mawson before scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Swansea were booed off the pitch at halftime for a limp performance. Manager Paul Clement reacted by introducing forward Tammy Abraham and midfielder Roque Mesa for the second half and the switch helped them to turn around their fortunes.

Abraham equalised for the hosts in the 56th minute, scoring Swansea’s first home league goal of the season as he slotted in from close range after Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes had parried Wilfried Bony’s initial shot.

Swansea dominated the second half but failed to convert their opportunities and were punished as Watford created several late chances before Richarlison latched on to a deflected pass from Mesa and charged forward to score the winner in the 90th minute.

“We’ve got to keep going with our great start to the season,” said Watford forward Troy Deeney, who deflected Mesa’s pass towards Richarlison.

Swansea, who have just one league win so far, travel to West Ham United next Saturday while Watford take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.