Soccer-Bony rocket seals victory for Swansea
December 9, 2017 / 5:08 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Soccer-Bony rocket seals victory for Swansea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Swansea City beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0

* Bony smashed home after West Brom failed to clear a corner

* Fellow striker Tammy Abraham missed chance in added time

* Both teams had few opportunities to score in a tepid first half

* West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore nearly headed in an own goal

* Defender Alfie Mawson missed easy chance to nod Swansea in front

* Swansea host Manchester City next, West Brom are at Liverpool

SWANSEA CITY 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Striker Wilfried Bony smashed home from close range with nine minutes left as Swansea City defeated fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday for their first Premier League victory in nearly two months.

Ivorian Bony punished West Brom with an unstoppable drive after the visitors failed to clear a Swansea corner, ending Swansea’s seven-game run without a victory and lifting them off the bottom of the table.

Substitute Tammy Abraham nearly doubled Swansea’s lead in stoppage-time but the on-loan striker from Chelsea failed to find the target despite beating West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster with a deft chip after a swift counter-attack.

Alan Pardew is still looking for his first win since taking charge of 17th-placed West Brom, who are winless in 14 games, with fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal coming up. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

