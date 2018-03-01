Soccer: Carvalhal not feeling pressure of Swansea's relegation battle

(Reuters) - Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said he feels no pressure despite his team dropping into the relegation zone heading into the final stretch of the season.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round Replay - Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - February 27, 2018 Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The Welsh club sit 18th in the league table after a 4-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. They host 13th-placed West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with three points separating the two sides.

Carvalhal, who guided the Swansea to their first FA Cup quarter-finals since 1964 this week, believes results at home remain crucial to their top-flight survival bid.

“I do not feel under pressure,” Carvalhal told a news conference on Thursday.

“We are doing well in our home games and I think the challenge will be for the fans also. It’s important what the fans give to us in all games, but especially the last games, they were really very powerful to support this team,” he added.

“We respect West Ham. They have a very good coach and good players also. To achieve the three points, we need a big commitment from the players and also from the fans.”

Swansea players had a change of routine this week with the freezing conditions forcing them from their Fairwood training base to the Liberty Stadium.

“We trained at the stadium because the grass is better there, but we did not change too many things,” he said.

“We do not have any problems in our preparations for West Ham. There will be no excuses.”