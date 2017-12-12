FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league top scorers
December 12, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league top scorers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 
13 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)               
12 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)          
9  Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)                 
   Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)         
   Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)       
8  Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)           
   Wayne Rooney (Everton)                  
   Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)         
   Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)       
7  Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)            
6  Leroy Sane (Manchester City)            
   Anthony Martial (Manchester United)     
5  Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) 
   Eden Hazard (Chelsea)                   
   Oumar Niasse (Everton)                  
   Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)             
   Charlie Austin (Southampton)            
   Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)            
   Richarlison (Watford)

