Alderweireld content at Tottenham as he awaits new deal

REUTERS - Defender Toby Alderweireld is happy at Tottenham Hotspur despite not being offered a new contract by the Premier League side, the Belgium international said.

The 28-year-old has been one of Tottenham’s most consistent performers since joining in 2015, playing 97 games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Last month, Alderweireld’s advisor Stijn Francis said that Tottenham must hand the centre back an improved deal or sanction a transfer as seven or eight big European clubs were interested in signing him.

“I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I‘m focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team,” Alderweireld told Sky Sports.

“That’s all I can do. You can see I‘m happy there, and I try to help the team, and that’s the way I always play football.”

Asked if he had received a new offer by Tottenham, he said: “No, like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don’t know, we will see about that.”

Alderweireld, compatriot Jan Vertonghen and new signing Davinson Sanchez have flourished in a back three this season, with Tottenham conceding only five league goals to sit in third position, behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Vertonghen will become Belgium’s most-capped player if he features in both World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia on Saturday and Cyprus on Tuesday.

“We’ll be very proud of him if he achieves this. He will be very proud for himself too. It will be a great honour. Hopefully, we can celebrate it,” Alderweireld added.

Tottenham return to league action when they host Bournemouth at Wembley on Oct. 14.