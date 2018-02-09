FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 12:18 PM / in a day

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (Premier League, Nov. 2017)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, April 2017)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Nov. 2016)

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Nov. 2015)

Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, Sept. 2015)

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Feb. 2015)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Sept. 2014)

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014)

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, Jan. 2014)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Tottenham - D W D W D

Arsenal - D L W L W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)

Evens on Tottenham to win

12/5 Arsenal to win

11/4 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Tottenham: 11/1 1-0; 12/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 14/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2

Arsenal: 14/1 1-0; 20/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 22/1 3-2

Draw: 16/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 11/1 2-2; 33/1 3-3

First scorer: 3/1 Harry Kane; 5/1 Fernando Llorente; 5/1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; 6/1 Son Heung-min; 6/1 Alexandre Lacazette; 13/2 Dele Alli; 8/1 Christian Eriksen; 8/1 Lucas Moura; 9/1 Danny Welbeck; 9/1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan; 9/1 Erik Lamela; 10/1 BAR

Also:

2/1 Kane to score and Tottenham to win

5/1 Aubameyang to score and Arsenal to win

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

