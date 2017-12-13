FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Aurier gets first Tottenham goal in 2-0 defeat of Brighton
#Soccer News
December 13, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Aurier gets first Tottenham goal in 2-0 defeat of Brighton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tottenham beat Brighton 2-0 at Wembley

* Erik Lamela made first start for 13 months for Tottenham

* Tottenham dominated possession but were frustrated

* Serge Aurier’s cross deceived keeper Mat Ryan to put Spurs ahead

* Brighton improved after the break and Tomer Hemed went close

* Son Heung-min sealed the points late on

* Tottenham away to Man City next, Brighton host Burnley

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Serge Aurier’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur and a late effort by Son Heung-min sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts over Brighton and Hove Albion to restore their place in the top four of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Aurier’s 40th-minute cross completely deceived Brighton goalie Mat Ryan and the ball drifted into net to break the deadlock on a largely frustrating evening for the hosts who struggled to break down the visitors.

Tottenham lacked zip against a defensively-minded Brighton and there were some jitters in the home defence after the break.

Tomer Hemed had Brighton’s best chance for an equaliser with a snap-shot but South Korean Son wrapped up the points with a glancing header late on from Christian Eriksen’s free kick for his fourth goal in four games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
