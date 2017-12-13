Soccer-Aurier gets first Tottenham goal in 2-0 defeat of Brighton

* Tottenham beat Brighton 2-0 at Wembley
* Erik Lamela made first start for 13 months for Tottenham
* Tottenham dominated possession but were frustrated
* Serge Aurier’s cross deceived keeper Mat Ryan to put Spurs ahead
* Brighton improved after the break and Tomer Hemed went close
* Son Heung-min sealed the points late on
* Tottenham away to Man City next, Brighton host Burnley
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Serge Aurier’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur and a late effort by Son Heung-min sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts over Brighton and Hove Albion to restore their place in the top four of the Premier League on Wednesday.
Aurier’s 40th-minute cross completely deceived Brighton goalie Mat Ryan and the ball drifted into net to break the deadlock on a largely frustrating evening for the hosts who struggled to break down the visitors.
Tottenham lacked zip against a defensively-minded Brighton and there were some jitters in the home defence after the break.
Tomer Hemed had Brighton’s best chance for an equaliser with a snap-shot but South Korean Son wrapped up the points with a glancing header late on from Christian Eriksen’s free kick for his fourth goal in four games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)