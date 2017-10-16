FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Begovic wants Bournemouth to keep 'plugging away'
October 16, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Begovic wants Bournemouth to keep 'plugging away'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bournemouth are frustrated by their poor form in front of goal but must keep plugging away to turn their Premier League season around, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.

Bournemouth remain second bottom in the Premier League with four points from eight games after their 1-0 loss to Tottenham but Begovic said there were positives to take away from Wembley.

“I think we’ve got to keep plugging away. These things can turn if we keep performing how we did today,” Begovic told the club’s website (afcb.co.uk).

“I was really pleased with the commitment, effort and desire so if we keep doing as we are then something (will) change. The key word is ‘frustrated’ as the boys did so well.”

Striker Jermain Defoe saw a late effort blocked by Hugo Lloris as Bournemouth were denied a point, while Begovic made a string of saves but could not prevent a Christian Eriksen strike from slipping through on Saturday.

Bosnian Begovic said Bournemouth could be pleased with their discipline against the north London side.

”We worked hard, stuck to the game plan and were generally really disciplined. We had some chances, they had theirs and, unfortunately for us, one of theirs went in.

“That’s the way it’s going for us at the moment. We’ve not had so much luck in front of goal but we have to keep going because we’re playing really well and we’ve got to keep these performances up.”

Bournemouth visit Stoke City, who lost 7-2 to Manchester City over the weekend, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)

