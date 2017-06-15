FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dier says Tottenham spurred for revenge win over Magpies
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 months ago

Dier says Tottenham spurred for revenge win over Magpies

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - France v England - International Friendly - Stade de France, St Denis, France - June 13, 2017 England manager Gareth Southgate talks to England's Phil Jones and Eric Dier. Reuters / Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.

Tottenham, who were second for a majority of the campaign, were thrashed 5-1 by an already-relegated Newcastle on the final day, much to the joy of local rivals Arsenal, who sneaked them with a win over Aston Villa.

"Newcastle have just come up and I'm sure the atmosphere will be fantastic for their first game back in the Premier League," Dier told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"We want to start well... and make up for what happened there on the last day of the season two years ago."

After their trip to St James' Park, Tottenham will host champions Chelsea for their first home game at Wembley, being used while White Hart Lane undergoes redevelopment, on Aug. 19.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.