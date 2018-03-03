FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 4:59 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Son fires Spurs to 2-0 win over Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tottenham Hotspur beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Wembley

* Forward Son Heung-min scored both goals for the home side

* Son fired Spurs ahead with a neat finish in the first half

* The South Korean doubled the lead with a 54th-minute header

* Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl made several fine saves

* Tottenham next visit Bournemouth, Huddersfield host Swansea

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games after Son Heung-min’s double gave them a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday.

Spurs, whose Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino became the first non-European coach to win 100 Premier League games, moved up to third on 58 points from 29 games, a point ahead of Liverpool who were playing Newcastle United later on Saturday.

South Korea’s in-form forward Son stood out in a one-sided contest and bagged a fine brace after he also netted twice in Wednesday’s 6-1 FA Cup fifth round replay win over League One (third division) side Rochdale.

He fired Spurs ahead with a neat finish in the 27th minute after rounding goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who made several fine saves, and added the second with a sublime header in the 54th after a superb assist by league top scorer Harry Kane. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editng by Ken Ferris)

