Soccer-Kane scores twice as Tottenham crush Liverpool

* Tottenham crushed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley

* The hosts went two goals up inside 12 minutes

* Harry Kane struck first, then set up Son Heung-min

* Mohamed Salah halved the deficit

* Dele Alli scored in first-half stoppage time

* Kane added his second after the break

* Tottenham at Man Utd next, Liverpool host Huddersfield

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4 LIVERPOOL 1

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur brutally exposed Liverpool’s defensive frailties as Harry Kane plundered two more goals in his side’s 4-1 Premier League romp at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

In front of 80,000 fans, the biggest ever Premier League attendance, Kane took his league tally to eight for the season with his side’s first and fourth goals.

Son Heung-min and Dele Alli were also on target for an impressive Spurs side, who led 3-1 at the break after a breathless first half, while Mohamed Salah’s reply had briefly given Juergen Klopp’s side hope.

Tottenham’s fourth consecutive victory, and first in the Premier League against Liverpool for five years, put them level on 20 points with second-placed Manchester United and five behind rampant leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool dropped to ninth place on 13 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)