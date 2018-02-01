Soccer: Spurs sign Brazilian winger Moura from PSG

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris St Germain, the English club said on their website on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has joined for a fee of around 25 million pounds ($35.5 million) and could make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

”I’m so, so happy,“ said Moura, who has won 30 caps and is in contention for a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad. ”It’s a new chapter in my life, a new challenge for me.

“I’ve joined a big club with big players and I look forward to playing and helping the team.”

Moura has found it difficult to break into the PSG team since the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year and has only made six substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

In the 2016-17 campaign he scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 and provided five assists. Overall, he netted 46 goals in 229 appearances for the French club.

At Spurs he will join up with former PSG team mate Serge Aurier, who made the same switch in August.

“Serge said a lot of good things about the club, about the coach, about the fans. He’s crazy! He’s a very nice guy and an amazing player. I’m so happy to play with him again,” Moura said.

Moura will also be eligible to play for Spurs in the Champions League.

