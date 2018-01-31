Soccer: Sanchez can be catalyst in Rashford development - Mourinho

(Reuters) - New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez can act as a catalyst in the development of fellow forward Marcus Rashford, manager Jose Mourinho said.

Chile international Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal last week, impressed on his debut for the club days later, setting up Rashford for the opener in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory at League Two Yeovil Town.

Rashford’s strike took his goal tally to double figures for the season.

“The kid is having a hell of an experience at every level so there is an amazing future waiting for him, and being surrounded by these players can only help him,” Mourinho said ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford burst onto the scene with a brace for United against Midtjylland in the Europa League in 2016 and has quickly established himself as a key member of the squad.

“Marcus’s story is quite interesting because he started playing with (former manager Louis) Van Gaal when the team was really in trouble to have options, and then the monster that kills the little kids arrives but he plays every game.”

The 20-year-old has played a part in all 24 of United’s league games this season and has featured in every match in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

“Rashford is a very important player for us... He plays every game -- starting or coming from the bench as a striker, as a left winger, as a right winger,” Mourinho added.

United are second in the league table with 53 points and trail runaway leaders Manchester City by 12 points.