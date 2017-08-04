FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 11:47 AM / in 2 months

Villa sign Tottenham's Onomah on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - FA Cup Third Round - White Hart Lane - 8/1/17 Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola in action with Tottenham's Josh Onomah Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s highly-regarded England Under-21 midfielder Josh Onomah has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Championship (second tier) club announced on Friday.

Onomah has played for every England age group from Under-16 upwards and was a member of the squad that won the Under-20 World Cup recently.

He played 12 times for Spurs last season, including a Champions League appearance as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen.

Villa were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and finished a disappointing 13th in the Championship last season.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis

