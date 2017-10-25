FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs targeting 'real trophies' over domestic cups: Pochettino
#Sports News
October 25, 2017 / 9:00 AM / a day ago

Spurs targeting 'real trophies' over domestic cups: Pochettino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Winning the Premier League and the Champions League is the priority for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as he considers them “real trophies” rather than domestic cup competitions, the Argentine coach has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tottenham finished in the league’s top three during the last two seasons and Pochettino’s side are currently placed third in the league. They are tied at the top of Group H with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The north London side’s most recent trophy was a League Cup triumph in 2008.

“Our objective is to try to win the Premier League and the Champions League. For me, two real trophies,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup match against West Ham United.

”That can really change your life. And then the FA Cup, of course, I would like to win.

“I would like to win the Carabao Cup. But I think it will not change the life of Tottenham. If you want to be a big team and if you want to fight for big things, it’s impossible if you don’t use all the squad and rotate in England.”

The Argentinian boss is likely to use the League Cup game as a chance to rotate his squad they prepare to travel to second-placed Manchester United in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
