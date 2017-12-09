FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Kane scores twice as Tottenham hit form to thrash Stoke
Sections
Featured
High tech, high finance and high times for U.S. pot industry
Editor's Picks
High tech, high finance and high times for U.S. pot industry
Chelsea stunned by West Ham, Tottenham return to form
Soccer
Chelsea stunned by West Ham, Tottenham return to form
Pictures of the Year: India
In pictures
Pictures of the Year: India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 9, 2017 / 4:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-Kane scores twice as Tottenham hit form to thrash Stoke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tottenham back on track after thrashing Stoke 5-1

* Ryan Shawcross’s own goal gave Tottenham the lead

* Son Heung-min made it 2-0 from Dele Alli’s pass

* Harry Kane struck twice to kill off Stoke

* Christian Eriksen made it 5-0 from Son’s pass

* Shawcross grabbed a late consolation goal

* Tottenham host Brighton on Wednesday, Stoke at Burnley on Tuesday

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 5 STOKE CITY 1

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur emerged from their recent slump to demolish Stoke City 5-1 at Wembley in the Premier League on Saturday.

One win in five games had dropped Tottenham out of the title race, and out of the top four, but once Ryan Shawcross’s first-half own goal had given them the lead they proved unstoppable.

Son Heung-min slotted in Tottenham’s second after 53 minutes and Harry Kane, guilty of missing an earlier sitter just before the break, made it 3-0 a minute later before side-footing his second in the 65th minute to take his tally to 18 in all competitions this season.

Christian Eriksen weighed in with Tottenham’s fifth, following a Son pass, before Shawcross managed to score at the right end to give Stoke a consolation goal.

Tottenham are the first English club to beat a top-flight opponent by a four-goal margin four times in succession, having won the last three meetings 4-0. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.