Soccer-Kane scores twice as Tottenham hit form to thrash Stoke

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur emerged from their recent slump to demolish Stoke City 5-1 at Wembley in the Premier League on Saturday.

One win in five games had dropped Tottenham out of the title race, and out of the top four, but once Ryan Shawcross’s first-half own goal had given them the lead they proved unstoppable.

Son Heung-min slotted in Tottenham’s second after 53 minutes and Harry Kane, guilty of missing an earlier sitter just before the break, made it 3-0 a minute later before side-footing his second in the 65th minute to take his tally to 18 in all competitions this season.

Christian Eriksen weighed in with Tottenham’s fifth, following a Son pass, before Shawcross managed to score at the right end to give Stoke a consolation goal.

Tottenham are the first English club to beat a top-flight opponent by a four-goal margin four times in succession, having won the last three meetings 4-0. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)