Spurs Wembley woes continue with Swansea stalemate
September 16, 2017 / 6:31 PM / in a month

Spurs Wembley woes continue with Swansea stalemate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2017 Tottenham's Serge Aurier misses a chance to score REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0 SWANSEA CITY 0

Tottenham Hotspur’s Wembley woes continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were again dominant at the national stadium but were unable to convert any of their chances with forward Harry Kane going closest when he rattled the crossbar in the second half.

Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min were wasteful for Mauricio Pochettino’s side who enjoyed 75 percent of possession and had 26 attempts but were unable to break down the resolute visitors.

Spurs defender Serge Aurier was booked for diving, despite

appearing to be clipped as he raced into the box while Kieran Trippier blazed a fierce shot narrowly wide late on.

Victory would have lifted last season’s runners-up to third but they sit fifth with eight points after five games. Swansea, in 14th, have five points after another encouraging performance.

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond

