Soccer: Tottenham's Wanyama returns to training after knee injury
December 12, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Tottenham's Wanyama returns to training after knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama returned to training for the Premier League club on Monday as he recovers from a knee injury sustained at the start of the campaign.

Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - London Stadium - 5/5/17 Tottenham's Victor Wanyama in action with West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

The 26-year-old Kenyan international, who missed just two league games last season, featured in the north London club’s first two matches before picking up the injury ahead of the home match against Burnley in August.

“Victor Wanyama joined part of training today as he continues his rehab,” Tottenham said on their official Twitter account, along with a picture of the player in action.

Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Mousa Dembele have deputised in Wanyama’s absence with the former also being utilised in defence following Toby Alderweireld’s hamstring injury last month.

Tottenham beat Stoke City 5-1 last weekend to remain sixth in the league and host 13th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
