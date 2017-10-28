FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Minor league keeper sent off for urinating on pitch
October 28, 2017 / 3:51 PM / in 13 hours

Soccer-Minor league keeper sent off for urinating on pitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Minor league Salford City’s goalkeeper Max Crocombe was shown a red card against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday after urinating on the pitch during the closing stages of the match.

New Zealander Crocombe, 24, was dismissed in the 87th minute of the National League North clash at Horsfall Stadium which Salford still won 2-1.

“We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking,” home side Park Avenue said on its Twitter page.

Salford are part-owned by former Manchester United players Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

