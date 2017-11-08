FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: England to trial VAR in friendly with Germany
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2017 / 8:39 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer: England to trial VAR in friendly with Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - England’s FA will trial the video assistant referee (VAR) system when the national side host world champions Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Friday, The Times reported.

Matches between England and Germany have seen several controversial decisions in the past including Frank Lampard’s disallowed goal in the 2010 World Cup and Geoff Hurst’s goal in the 1966 World Cup final.

VAR involves assistant referees watching the action remotely and then drawing the match referee’s attention to officiating mistakes or missed serious incidents and was previously tested during the Wembley Cup charity match last month.

The International Football Association Board has tested Wembley and approved the use of the system alongside existing goal-line technology.

The FA previously confirmed VAR would also be tested at select FA Cup matches in January.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.