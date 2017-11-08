Soccer-Vardy rules out early England retirement

Nov 8 (Reuters) - England striker Jamie Vardy has ruled out an early retirement from international football to prolong his club career, saying he still feels like a 21-year-old ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The Leicester City forward, who turns 31 in January, got off to a late start with the national team after making his debut at 28 and has 17 caps, with Euro 2016 his only major international tournament experience.

When asked if he ever considered an early international retirement, Vardy told BBC: ”I don’t think past tomorrow, to be honest. If I start thinking too far ahead, I’ll forget something.

“It’s probably a good job I still feel 21. If I felt my age, I’d be a bit more tired with my legs.”

He is likely to feature in England’s games at Wembley against Germany and Brazil as Gareth Southgate gauges the squad’s progress ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“I just have to keep on doing what I‘m doing. I’ve been selected because of what I‘m doing for my club,” he added.

“I need to get on that training field and make sure I‘m putting in 100 per cent and I‘m in the manager’s plans. If that’s to come off the bench and make an impact then that’s what it will be.”

England host world champions Germany on Friday and Brazil four days later. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)