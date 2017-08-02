FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Grealish faces three months out with kidney injury
#Soccer News
August 2, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Grealish faces three months out with kidney injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been ruled out for at least three months after being admitted to hospital for a kidney injury he suffered in a friendly against Watford on Saturday, the Championship side’s manager Steve Bruce said.

The 21-year-old was forced off after a collision with Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley and Bruce confirmed that Grealish could be in for a long spell on the sidelines.

”It will be at least three months and it could be much longer than that,“ Bruce told the BBC. ”He’s poorly at the moment, I went to see him in hospital.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the injury. He’s still in hospital and things aren’t great. We hope that he has a speedy recovery, of course, as losing him is a blow to us.”

Grealish has made 79 appearances for Villa’s senior side since 2013 and played in 31 league matches last season. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

