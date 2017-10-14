FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Cleverley's injury-time goal gives Watford win over Arsenal
October 14, 2017

Soccer-Cleverley's injury-time goal gives Watford win over Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Watford defeated Arsenal 2-1 at home

* Per Mertesacker opened the scoring from a corner

* Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot

* Tom Cleverley scored 92nd-minute winner

* Alexis Sanchez not in Arsenal’s matchday squad

* Watford at Chelsea next, Arsenal go to Everton

WATFORD 2 ARSENAL 1

Watford climbed into the top four of the Premier League after Tom Cleverley’s 92nd-minute goal gave them a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Per Mertesacker headed Arsene Wenger’s side into a 39th-minute lead from a corner but Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after Hector Bellerin had bundled over Richarlison.

The game looked set to end in a draw until Cleverley pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and drilled a shot high into Petr Cech’s goal.

Watford are now on 15 points in fourth place and have leapfrogged Arsenal, who fall one place to sixth and remain on 13 points. (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
