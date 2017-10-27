FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Midfielder Capoue eager to extend Watford stay
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Midfielder Capoue eager to extend Watford stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is impressed with the club’s progress and says he is keen to prolong his stay at the Premier League side by earning a new contract.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Watford vs Bristol City - Watford, Britain - August 22, 2017 Watford's Etienne Capoue celebrates scoring their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The 29-year-old has made 89 appearances for Watford since joining in 2015 and has two years left on his current deal, but the club’s performances have convinced the Frenchman to aspire towards a longer deal.

”I want to stay here. I have two more years and I feel good at the club,“ Capoue told the Evening Standard. ”It is up to me. If I‘m doing well on the pitch, I will stay here. If I‘m not good and someone plays in my place, maybe they will put me out.

”I have a very good relationship with the president (owner Gino Pozzo). They have put me in the best condition to show my football, I feel grateful.

“Of course I want to carry on this Watford adventure. There is a very good goal here, a big project here.”

Watford are sixth in the league after nine league games and host 17th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.