FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Cathcart signs new deal with Watford to stay until 2021
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
June 28, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Cathcart signs new deal with Watford to stay until 2021

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club till June 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has made 84 appearance for the club since joining from Blackpool in 2014.

Cathcart struggled with a hernia injury and featured in only 15 league games last season but new Watford manager Marco Silva, who replaced Walter Mazzarri last month, opted to tie down the long-term future of one of his most experience players.

Watford also signed midfielder Will Hughes from Championship side Derby County last weekend as Silva prepares his side before they host Liverpool in the opening league fixture at Vicarage Road on August 12. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.