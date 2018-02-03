Soccer: Watford to take late call on Cleverley for Chelsea game

(Reuters) - Watford manager Javi Gracia will make a late decision on whether to include midfielder Tom Cleverley in his squad for Monday’s Premier League clash with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Cleverley limped off in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Stoke City after aggravating a hamstring injury he had picked up against Southampton last month. The 28-year-old has made 23 league appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Gracia confirmed goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes (back) and defenders Craig Cathcart (knee) and Younes Kaboul (foot) were ruled out of the clash with injuries.

“They are not yet ready but I hope like the other players who are injured that they will be back soon. I think with the players we do have we can still do some good work,” he said.

New signing Didier Ndong will be unavailable as the midfielder completes the final game of a three-match ban incurred at his former club Sunderland.

Watford are 11th in the table with 27 points from 25 games with seven wins, six draws and 12 defeats.