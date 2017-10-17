In-form Watford can beat Chelsea, says Cleverley

(Reuters) - Watford’s strong start to the Premier League has boosted their team spirit and given them the confidence to beat champions Chelsea on Saturday, midfielder Tom Cleverley has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Arsenal - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 14, 2017 Watford's Tom Cleverley celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

After finishing 17th in the league last season, Watford have started under new manager Marco Silva with four wins and three draws in eight fixtures to climb into the league’s top four.

Cleverley, who scored the winner against fellow top four contenders Arsenal last weekend, said the team can continue their recent form and challenge for a win at Stamford Bridge.

“I really feel we are building something here,” Cleverley told the club’s website. (www.watfordfc.com) “Why not go and beat Chelsea? We go there with confidence.”

Watford skipper Troy Deeney, who also opened his goalscoring account against Arsenal, praised Cleverley for his impact this season and said the England international deserved his goal as a reward.

“Tom has been our best player by a mile,” Deeney said.

“(Abdoulaye) Doucoure has got all the credit for scoring but Tom has been different class. I‘m absolutely buzzing for him to get that goal.”

Forward Deeney also credited his team mates for their record of three wins in their last five league games.

“It’s been a great start to the season,” Deeney added.

”We’ve got a great bunch and we are building something really good.

“We’ve got great belief and it shows we keep going and how fit we are. The lads off the bench are making a big difference; it’s a massive team effort.”