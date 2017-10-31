FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watford's Deeney accepts three-match ban for violent conduct: FA
October 31, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Watford's Deeney accepts three-match ban for violent conduct: FA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford captain Troy Deeney will serve a three-match suspension after he accepted his violent conduct charge, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Watford's Troy Deeney is pulled away by Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Deeney was involved in a clash with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in the final minutes of the Premier League game between the two teams at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but was caught on video by the FA, who reviewed the incident on Monday.

Deeney will miss Watford’s next three league games against Everton (Nov. 5), West Ham United (Nov. 19) and Newcastle United (Nov. 25).

Watford and Stoke City have also been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during the match.

Both clubs have until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
