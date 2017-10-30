FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watford's Deeney charged with violent conduct - FA
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in 11 hours

Watford's Deeney charged with violent conduct - FA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after his altercation with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in the Premier League.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Watford's Troy Deeney applauds the fans at the end of the match. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Deeney grabbed Allen’s face and neck after the pair clashed in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Match referee Michael Oliver had shown a yellow card to both players but Deeney has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former professional match officials reviewed the incident on Monday.

Deeney has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to appeal but will miss Watford’s next three league games against Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United if he accepts the charge.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.