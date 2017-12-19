FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watford's Deeney loses appeal against four-game ban
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 19, 2017 / 4:18 PM / a day ago

Watford's Deeney loses appeal against four-game ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a four-game ban after an unsuccessful appeal against his sending-off during Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat by Huddersfield Town, the club said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Watford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 12, 2017 Watford's Troy Deeney. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Skipper Deeney was shown a straight red card for a challenge from behind on Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner in the first half, all but ending his team’s hopes of a comeback.

The 29-year-old, who has played 13 league matches and scored two goals this season, will miss games against Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Swansea City and Manchester City.

Watford have lost four of their last five league games and are 10th in the table.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.