February 24, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Deeney earns Watford victory over Everton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Watford climbed to 10th after 1-0 win over Everton

* Troy Deeney scored the winner in an uneventful game

* Everton have won only once away in the league all season

* Watford host West Brom next, Everton visit Burnley

WATFORD 1 EVERTON 0

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Everton’s away misery continued as Troy Deeney’s late goal earned Watford a 1-0 victory to ease the hosts away from relegation danger in the Premier League on Saturday.

Deeney produced one of the few moments of quality in a drab affair, turning to fire an unstoppable shot past Jordan Pickford from Stefano Okaka’s pass with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when his low ball in was deflected towards goal but keeper Orestis Karnezis made a sharp stop.

Other than that it was a frustrating evening for the likes of Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott as Everton were left searching for only their second away win of the season in the league.

Everton remain ninth with 34 points while Watford have 33 in 10th spot -- six points above the bottom three. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

