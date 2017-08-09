Watford sign striker Gray from Burnley for club-record fee

LONDON (Reuters) - Watford have signed striker Andre Gray from Premier League rivals Burnley on a five-year contract for a club-record fee, the teams announced on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Watford paid 18.5 million pounds ($24.05 million) for the 26-year-old.

Gray scored 10 goals in 36 games for Burnley in all competitions last season, including their first top-flight hat-trick since 1975 in a 4-1 win over Sunderland in December.

"The Clarets gave Gray the chance to extend his stay at Turf Moor with the offer of a substantially improved new contract earlier this summer," Burnley said on their website(www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"However, the former England C international made it clear he would not be looking to renew a deal which had just 12 months still to run.

"Burnley therefore took the decision to accept an offer from Watford and move forward with their own plans going into the new Premier League season."

($1 = 0.7693 pounds)