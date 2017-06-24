FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Watford sign midfielder Hughes from Derby
June 24, 2017

Watford sign midfielder Hughes from Derby

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Molineux - 16/17 - 5/11/16 Derby County's Will Hughes Action Images / Craig Brough/ Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Watford have signed midfielder Will Hughes from Championship side Derby County on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

British media reported that Watford paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) for the 22-year-old who becomes the first signing since Marco Silva was named as manager last month.

Walter Mazzarri was sacked before the last league game of the season and Watford ended 17th in the table.

($1 = 0.7867 pounds)

Reporting by Ed Osmond,; Editing by Neville Dalton

